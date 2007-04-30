The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Debt market round up: Niall Cameron joins Markit

By Jethro Wookey
May 01, 2007
Niall Cameron, who left ABN Amro as head of traded markets in February this year, has joined the Markit Group.

He joins Markit as an executive vice-president and takes responsibility for Markit’s index management and equity businesses. Cameron will also sit on the executive management team at the data, portfolio valuations and OTC derivative trade processing firm. Cameron is a veteran of the capital markets, having worked for 20 years at Merrill Lynch and then for the past seven years at ABN Amro. He lost out following a divisional reshuffle made by Gary Page, who runs global markets. The constituents of Cameron’s old sales and trading division were split into equities and debt/fixed income. Page removed a layer of management that had the two heads that formerly reported to Cameron reporting into him.

