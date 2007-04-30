The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

FX market round up: FXMarketSpace goes live

By Lee Oliver
May 01, 2007
FXMarketSpace, the 50/50 joint venture owned by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Reuters, officially went live as planned at the end of the first quarter.

At the time of writing, the company had not published any volume data. Says Jake Smith, its VP and head of marketing: "Volumes are increasing day by day, but obviously we recognize that we have only just launched and it is still early days. We have always supported transparency and we plan to provide volumes to the market in the next few months."

