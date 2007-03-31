The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Real estate: A sting in the tail

By Louise Bowman
April 01, 2007
Let Hoteloc be a warning on the risks in short tail period.

"Having a two-year tail crystallizes risk at a single point in time [year 7 to 9]. This runs the risk that triple-A bonds could be downgraded to D if the assets cannot be sold within this timeframe"
Ronan Fox, S&P

There is nothing like a solid bout of negative headlines in a related asset class to concentrate the mind. While the great and the good have been opining on the state of the residential mortgage market – both in Europe and the US – the commercial real estate market seems to have dodged much of the scrutiny. But real estate lending has witnessed a similar phase of aggressive lending, huge NAV growth and high loan-to-value multiples, and a correction has long been on the cards.

