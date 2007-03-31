The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Bank funding: HBOS keeps its options open

By Jethro Wookey
April 01, 2007
Share

The influence of Basle II is starting to be felt in UK mortgage lenders’ funding plans.

Robert Plehn, HBOS

Robert Plehn, HBOS: satisfying his capital needs with cheaper sources

HBOS has incorporated a 2008 call option into the pre-placed mezzanine tranches of its latest Permanent RMBS transaction, which could be an indication of the largest UK mortgage originator’s issuance plans post-Basle II: a possible cessation of sub-triple-A RMBS issuance. "The cost of getting capital relief from the issuance of sub-triple-A paper for a prime residential mortgage portfolio is relatively expensive for us," says Robert Plehn, head of securitization and covered bonds at HBOS Treasury Services in London. "Given our alternate source of capital and the expected lower risk weightings associated with our prime UK residential mortgage book we may be able to satisfy our capital needs through other, cheaper sources."

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree