Electronic trading: Members not so keen on letting hedge funds into EuroMTS

The supervisory board of MTS, the European bond trading platform is to receive recommendations from a committee, comprising mostly banks, on opening up the platform to third-party access during the middle of this month. Allowing hedge funds entry would dramatically change the number of players and might boost liquidity. However, few existing participants think the plan is a good idea.

Flat yield curves and becalmed bond markets have done EuroMTS few favours in terms of volumes in recent years. Although the platform remains the leading inter-dealer market for sovereign debt it has suffered from declining volumes. Activity fell 22% in 2005 on the previous year and 2006 was also disappointing – down 15% on 2005.

Hedge funds account for only 10% of investment in European sovereign debt, according to a poll of the top 20 EU bookrunners conducted by the BMA (now SIFMA) in September 2006.