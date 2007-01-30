Off the Record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

January 30, 2007
“I guess if Goldman Sachs can’t even read our P/E off a screen then the chances of them being good at the rest of the numbers is pretty low!”

A banker is scathing about the quality of analyst research around the takeover of Currenex by State Street Global Markets

“I didn’t ask you to climb up the curtains!”

A French banker makes it clear that he doesn’t expect a Euromoney journalist to excel himself by actually understanding every nuance of the conversation

“No one in the region takes Dubai seriously”

A senior banker in the Middle East takes a swipe at Dubai’s efforts to build an international financial centre

“GM is a national icon and it was proposing to sell the business to a bunch of guys who named their firm after a three-headed mythical dog”

An observer explains initial scepticism at GM mission control about the Cerberus acquisition of GMAC

“It’s not easy hiring for Hong Kong now. It doesn’t matter how much we offer them – it’s not about the money. Any of our guys with family just aren’t interested in moving there”

A senior banker explains the Hong Kong hiring challenges caused by appalling pollution

