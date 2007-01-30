The Champions League of investment banking:
US firms maintain their dominance of the global investment banking industry, according to a new table put together by Euromoney. But which CEOs have provided the best value to shareholders? Clive Horwood, Alex Chambers and Jethro Wookey report.
Summary table of top banks
Which banks CEOs deliver the best returns for shareholders?
|The investment banking Champions League 2006
|Euromoney's unscientific guide to the industry's leading firms
|Check out how your bank ranks:
|Overall fees
|RoE
|GoE
|Mark cap
|Total
|1
|Goldman Sachs
|32
|16
|14
|9
|71
|2
|Morgan Stanley
|26
|11
|16
|8
|61
|3
|JP Morgan
|28
|1
|15
|14
|58
|=4
|Citigroup
|30
|5
|1
|16
|52
|=4
|UBS
|22
|14
|3
|13
|52
|6
|Credit