Banking

The Champions League of investment banking:

By Jethro Wookey
January 30, 2007
US firms maintain their dominance of the global investment banking industry, according to a new table put together by Euromoney. But which CEOs have provided the best value to shareholders? Clive Horwood, Alex Chambers and Jethro Wookey report.

Which banks CEOs deliver the best returns for shareholders?

The investment banking Champions League 2006
Euromoney's unscientific guide to the industry's leading firms
  Check out how your bank ranks:

CLICK ON THE LINKS BELOW

 Overall fees RoE GoE Mark cap Total
1 Goldman Sachs 32 16 14 9 71
2 Morgan Stanley 26 11 16 8 61
3 JP Morgan 28 1 15 14 58
=4 Citigroup 30 5 1 16 52
=4 UBS 22 14 3 13 52
6 Credit

