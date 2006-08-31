Quotes of the month

“The phoenix will rise again”

Lebanon’s finance minister, Jihad Azour, shows the country’s determination to continue its economic revival, despite recent conflict [see ‘The phoenix will rise again’]

“They thought we were protesting for animal rights. They must have got their Afghans mixed up”

Noorullah Delawari, governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, recalls his attempts to highlight the plight of his home country when living in the US. He had been pleasantly surprised to see a number of members of the Los Angeles media turn up to the protest, only to learn they had got their wires crossed [see Afghanistan gets back to business]

“Our view is that we should start with moral suasion, leading to light-handed persuasion, before getting more and more heavy handed and giving some direction”

Miranda Goeltom, senior deputy governor at Indonesia’s central bank, lays down the law on bank consolidation [see The ironies of Indonesia]

“The level is the highest in our history. It is tens of billions of dollars. [The exact level] is not disclosed. Because of the international environment, we are a little bit careful”

Iran’s central bank governor Ebrahim Sheibany on Iran’s oil windfall. In terms of reserve management, he holds a positive view on the US dollar [see Tehran’s top banker looks to the future]

“It’s absolutely crazy – like something out of the Beverly Hillbillies show”

Steve Kappelle, CEO of Kazakh oil company Max Petroleum, describes how easy it is to find oil in the country. At times, geologists have only had to stick a metal spike two feet into the ground before oil bubbles up [see Max Petroleum: To infinity and beyond?]