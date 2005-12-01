“Around three years ago we read in Euromoney and other serious financial publications that we had a big problem with our banks. So we decided to do something about it... and that is why we have achieved what we have achieved in reforming the bank sector.”



Dr. Zhou Xiao Chuan, governor of the People’s Bank of China, speaking at Euromoney’s annual China conference in Beijing

“We used to say our biggest competitor is the overnight rate, not other funds.”



Luiz Fernando Figuereido, former deputy governor of the Brazilian central bank and founder of Mauá Investimentos, on the difficulties of attracting investors to hedge funds when interest rates are as high as 18.5% [see Brazil's hedge funds break through, this issue]

“I’m an economist and I’ve got five minutes to do my presentation. I can tell you what’s happening on one hand, but not on the other.”

Nick Matthews of the European Economics team at Barclays Capital hedges his position at the bank’s recent inflation-linked market outlook briefing

“As a psychologist, my intention was to work with delinquent children. It’s been a surprisingly useful experience in the City.”

June Mulroy, executive director of the new UK Pensions Regulator and qualified psychologist, knows all about mind games

More Quotes of the month