Quotes of the Month

"I believe it is an obligation, for those of us who have a career, to defend it and serve the country"

Former Argentine economy minister Domingo Cavallo, the man mostly blamed by locals for the country's financial crisis, on his decision to run in October's legislative elections. More than 80% of voters say they wish he wouldn't bother

"For 225 basis points of rate rises, have we seen any tightening in credit, asset prices, or real yields? The Fed is pouring more alcohol into the punch and when you've been to one of these parties, the next day is no fun. Greenspan is nervous that the market is mispricing risk. At the end of the day, the Fed has to do a lot more than people are anticipating. It's really going to have to wreck the party"

Larry Kantor, head of global economics and market strategy at Barclays Capital, at the firm's global outlook briefing last month

"Traders used to be six foot four inch ex Parachute Regiment types. Now the world is being taken over by the smaller maths genius"

Clifford Lewis, chairman of Currenex, explains why technology is becoming more important to banks

