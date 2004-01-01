Private banking survey 2004 profiles

Full results and methodology | The reinvention of private banking



UBS Wealth Management: reaping rewards of European growth



UBS Wealth Management is starting to reap the benefits of the European initiative it launched in 2001. It attracted SFr23.3 billion ($18.6 billion) in net new money in the first nine months of 2003. Europe accounts for 39% of that, posting annualized growth of 43%.

In addition to attracting new clients, the initiative meant the bank was well positioned to retain most of the assets repatriated to Italy from Switzerland after a tax amnesty. It should also limit the impact of the introduction of tax amnesties by other European countries such as Germany and Belgium.