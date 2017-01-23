The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Top factors driving 2017 treasury decisions

Sponsored by Print
January 23, 2017
Share
JPM-view-point-article-600

The surprises and uncertainty that characterized 2016 for treasury will continue this year. While some clarifications will materialize, the confluence of traditional and emerging priorities will also challenge decision-making. J.P. Morgan has identified the main areas of focus for treasury professionals below, and presents a short survey so you can share your view on how these drivers may impact your business – and to see what other treasurers think. Just submit your answers to proceed through this interactive article.

.



 












Tags

Sponsored Content Transaction Services
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree