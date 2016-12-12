Off the record

“Trump’s managed to do overnight what no central bank has come close to achieving for the best part of a decade – steepen the yield curve!”

As always, investment bankers can immediately see the positives in any news

“Of course, he’s going to win. Our own data suggests that Trump is in the lead now and that he has always been in the lead. You could see the Democratic side cancelling rallies and hustling small crowds in front of the cameras, while supporters were queuing for hours to get into Trump events. Sure, it will be risk-off in the immediate aftermath, and of course Trump may well be temperamental and volatile when criticized… but in the medium term, he could be positive for markets”

This head of European investment banking predicts the winner for Euromoney two days before the US presidential election

“We wish the media would mention one of his other jobs when they talk about him. He worked here for a minute and wasn’t even senior”

A Goldman Sachs PR groans that Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon as head of policy is not helping the bank with its image

“There’s a new phenomenon in global M&A: we call it the TRCB – the totally random Chinese buyer. You see the bid and think: where the hell did they come from?”

M&A bankers across the world can find their best-laid plans quickly scuppered from unexpected Asian sources