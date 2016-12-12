Quotes of the month
“Presumably there were people at Blockbuster Video who used to say that Netflix was too slow. The tipping point still came. And it came quite fast”
Adi Ben-Ari, co-founder of Applied Blockchain, says that a hard fork could be coming in the relationship between fintech and the capital markets
“The fact that Nasdaq has set up here has really helped with Americans... Previously they thought Lithuania was a just a backward place, somewhere far away that they probably wanted to avoid”
Lithuanian MEP Antanas Guoga – or Tony G as he is known locally – has an ambitious plan to build Vilnius as a hub for innovation in finance
“There is no way backwards. They cannot go back to conditions before the JCPOA”
Valiollah Seif, governor of the Central Bank of Iran, is hopeful that Donald Trump’s stance is more rhetoric than substance
“When I attend the board meetings, I don’t see any fighting. We are doing everything needed to make the plan work”
Pedro Larena, recently installed as CEO as Spain’s troubled Banco Popular, has more to worry about than rumoured internecine struggles
“Well, the government is pro-business, but it is not so pro-bank. Everybody hates us. The general public are not fans [of the banks], and so anything that is against the banks – and is publicized – goes down pretty well”
Banco Galicia’s chairman, Sergio Grinenco, is not getting carried away by the positivity surrounding Mauricio Macri’s new Argentine administration