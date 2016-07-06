The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

CEE's best bank for CSR 2016: TEB

July 06, 2016
Share


AfE 2016 logo-196 135

 

Results index

Awards for Exellence 2016
TEB wins this year’s inaugural award for best bank for corporate social responsibility in CEE for its role in promoting financial literacy and inclusion in Turkey.

Launched in 2012, the TEB Family Academy was conceived with the aim of addressing Turkey’s sizeable savings deficit and helping households manage their budgets effectively. The programme offers training programmes targeted at a range of different demographics, including children, students, blue- and white-collar workers, pensioners and women.

piggy bank savings-160x186
35332

Initially implemented through the banks’ branches using staff volunteers, the project has since been expanded through collaboration with partners including the education ministry, several leading universities and Unicef. Since autumn 2014 TEB has provided material for inclusion in the curriculum of 11 million secondary school students, while other recent initiatives include a digital platform for younger children.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree