CEE's best bank for CSR 2016: TEB

Awards for Exellence 2016

wins this year’s inaugural award for best bank for corporate social responsibility in CEE for its role in promoting financial literacy and inclusion in Turkey.

Launched in 2012, the TEB Family Academy was conceived with the aim of addressing Turkey’s sizeable savings deficit and helping households manage their budgets effectively. The programme offers training programmes targeted at a range of different demographics, including children, students, blue- and white-collar workers, pensioners and women.

Initially implemented through the banks’ branches using staff volunteers, the project has since been expanded through collaboration with partners including the education ministry, several leading universities and Unicef. Since autumn 2014 TEB has provided material for inclusion in the curriculum of 11 million secondary school students, while other recent initiatives include a digital platform for younger children.