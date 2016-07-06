The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

Africa's best bank for CSR 2016: Ecobank

July 06, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

Many banks in Africa donate part of their profits to charitable organisations. But few go beyond these pecuniary donations to dedicate their time and financial skills in support of the social good. Ecobank is one of the exceptions. The pan-African bank sets aside 1% of its profits after tax to supporting the initiatives of its social projects arm, the Ecobank Foundation, it also supports the fight against pandemics in Africa using skills and talents unique to banking. For those reasons, it wins best bank for corporate social responsibility.

Since December 2013, Ecobank has partnered with the Global Fund, an organization that devotes nearly $4 billion a year (65% of that amount in sub-Saharan Africa) to fighting Aids, tuberculosis and malaria. The bank spotted that financial management of Global Fund grants at the implementation level could often be quite weak, especially in Africa.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree