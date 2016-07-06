North America's best bank for CSR 2016: Morgan Stanley

Few firms can be said to engage in corporate social responsibility both as an organization and on behalf of its clients as much as Morgan Stanley, which receives this year’s award for North America’s best bank for corporate social responsibility (CSR). In wealth management, Morgan Stanley’s Investing with Impact Platform offers more than 130 products and funds for both institutional and retail clients. By the end of last year, it had more than $5 billion in assets under management – half way to its 2018 goal.

The firm also launched the Sustainable Impact Model Portfolio last year that has 20 to 30 public companies that each address climate change, water scarcity, food availability, health and wellness, and aging populations. In the institutional securities business, the firm is a leader in the green bond market, mobilizing more than $8.6 billion last year in such investments.