Quotes of the month
“Whilst there is a too-big-to-fail issue with very large banks, there is also a too-many-to-fail issue with many very small banks... Because their business models are similar, they move in the same direction, with very similar risks”
The Bundesbank’s Andreas Dombret doesn’t shy away from the depth of problems facing Germany’s banking industry
“The scale of the financial challenge in Europe is such that you have to conceive of CMU as a global project”
Experts such as Michael Collins of Invest Europe are considering the impact that Brexit will have on the EU’s plans for capital markets union
“The success of the tax amnesty is not the amount of money we’re collecting now, it’s the new tradition of compliance. For ever. Generational. Beyond my time”
Indonesia’s finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, is looking to the long term as she embarks on her second stint in office
“Something is terribly wrong with the Kenyan banks”
Kenya’s central bank governor Patrick Njoroge is worried about his country’s financial system – but he’s not sure the new interest rate laws he has to implement are the answer