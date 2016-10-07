Quotes of the month
“It doesn’t kill the idea, because the idea is a good one, and I can’t really conceive of ANZ not being in Asia because it is core to what we do. But the way we approach it has to change, to move with the times”
Shayne Elliott is managing ANZ’s retreat, if not withdrawal, in Asia
“The ECB has said time and again that it is happy with the level of capital that the banks have. All the messages coming from the regulators have affirmed this. The hysteria over Basel IV reminds me of Y2K”
Sam Theodore of Scope Ratings may be right, but bank chiefs are nevertheless worried about the latest twist to bank regulations
“The former governors had an enviable set of skills that I may not have – and vice versa. But in these times, I think monetary economists would have been very, very ineffective. For people who are not hands on, for them it becomes very challenging”
State Bank of Pakistan Ashraf Wathra, Euromoney’s central bank governor of the year, things he is the right man at the right time for Pakistan’s economy – whatever some of his predecessors say
“It’s not like you can step in and, in seven months, erase the mistakes of the past 12 years”
Alfonso Prat-Gay, Euromoney’s finance minister of the year, knows it will take time to transform Argentina’s finances