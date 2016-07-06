The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2016: Citi

July 06, 2016
The Latin American market is seeing a wave of change as banks withdraw or offload their businesses. In the transaction banking business, this is giving the remaining banks scope to reconsider their positions. Citi has decided to redouble its efforts in the region and the result is that Citi wins the award for the region’s best bank for transaction services.

Citi has taken a strategic approach to create greater alignment between payments and FX. Citi WorldLink launched a Brazilian real payment platform that enables local currencies to be paid directly into Brazil using straight-through processing. It has allowed the bank to reduce the reconciliation times on payments to and from over 120 currencies.

Responding to the difficult tax climate across the continent, Citi launched the Tax Presentment solution through its CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect for Files platforms.

