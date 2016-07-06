World's best bank for markets 2016: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2016

Running a FICC business must be one of the toughest jobs in investment banking today. Total revenues have plummeted to less than $20 billion in the first quarter of 2016; that is little more than half what the run rate was three years ago and only a third of revenues in the pre-crisis glory days of the flow business. Trading volumes are lower, pre-Brexit volatility was almost non-existent and costs are biting – both in terms of the capital banks need to allocate to certain parts of the business and in terms of compliance and technology costs that businesses need to absorb.