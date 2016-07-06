World's best bank for public sector clients: Barclays

Awards for Excellence 2016

The public sector debt market, where issuers tend to compete with each other to raise huge amounts in as dull a fashion as possible, does not naturally lend itself to innovation. But over the past year Barclays has been instrumental in bringing supranational, sub-sovereign and agency issuers to open a rich seam at the ultra-long end of the curve, culminating in a debut 50-year benchmark for Spain.

This is one way in which it has helped issuers navigate a market hit not only by falling (and for some issuers negative) yields, but also patches of exceptionally high volatility over the past 12 months.