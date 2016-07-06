The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for corporates 2016: HSBC

July 06, 2016
This bank is pushing its corporate franchise further and deeper than ever before, becoming a core universal banking partner to many of the world’s biggest companies.

Sometimes size really does matter, and when it comes to corporates, HSBC has plenty of it. The bank serves over 2 million small and medium firms around the world. On top of that it has about 54,000 complex international clients, of which some 7,500 it designates as large corporates. For this last group it has dedicated coverage teams with a global relationship banker as the single point of contact.

As a large and complex bank, HSBC has been subject to the same regulatory pressures as its global peers.

