World's best bank transformation 2016: ABN Amro

Awards for Excellence 2016

Also shortlisted: Access Bank Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Asia Commercial Bank BanReservas Citadele Banka View full 2016 results

It is hard to exaggerate the extent of the tangled mess ABN Amro created after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. This was a big and complex institution, even before Fortis, RBS and Santander in 2007 agreed to buy it and tear it apart, just before the crisis hit. Then there was the bail-out, involving tens of billions of euros, multiple banks and multiple national governments.

It was many months before chairman-designate Gerrit Zalm could properly start work with a new management team and begin to build a new ABN Amro, one capable of surviving and thriving in a highly uncertain world.