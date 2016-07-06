World's best bank transformation 2016: ABN Amro
The Dutch bank’s return to private hands in late 2015 was the culmination of a huge restructuring operation that has created one of the most profitable and best capitalized institutions in Europe.
Awards for Excellence 2016
|
|
Also shortlisted:
|
Access Bank
|
Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait
|
Asia Commercial Bank
|
BanReservas
|
Citadele Banka
It is hard to exaggerate the extent of the tangled mess ABN Amro created after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. This was a big and complex institution, even before Fortis, RBS and Santander in 2007 agreed to buy it and tear it apart, just before the crisis hit. Then there was the bail-out, involving tens of billions of euros, multiple banks and multiple national governments.
It was many months before chairman-designate Gerrit Zalm could properly start work with a new management team and begin to build a new ABN Amro, one capable of surviving and thriving in a highly uncertain world.