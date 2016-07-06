The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Wealth

North America's best bank for wealth management 2016: JPMorgan Private Bank

July 06, 2016
When it comes to managing the money of North America’s wealthy, one financial institution stands out. JPMorgan Private Bank wins this year’s award for North America’s best bank for wealth management. Behind it sits a bank, an asset manager, a brokerage firm, an investment bank and a trust company; together they manage a combined $650 billion in client assets.

The backing of a large institution also gives the private bank the resources to be a leader in one of the most exciting and competitive areas of wealth management: digital innovation. In July last year the bank updated its private banking online platform, Morgan Online, to include videos on investment topics. This year it is also launching a Private Folio iPad app that gives clients access to the bank’s insights on a broad range of themes such as succession planning, private equity unicorns, the cost of democratic socialism and the end of the commodities super-cycle.



