Treasury

North America's best bank for transaction services 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 06, 2016
The current climate of stagnant growth and low interest rates has prompted many companies in North America to start looking for opportunities beyond their borders, some for the very first time. Helping them on that step has been Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which this year wins the award for North America’s best bank for transaction services.

For businesses with their feet firmly on home soil, BAML continues to develop its cards programme with greater development of its virtual card, mobile, Chip and Pin, and travel and entertainment cards platforms. It responded to the changing needs of the clients with a receivables-on-behalf-of offering. A higher level of straight-through processing simplified the reconciliation process.

The CashPro platform continues to evolve.

