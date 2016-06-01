The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East awards

June 01, 2016
A list of winners of Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence 2016, as well as detailed citations for all of the winners, is available here.

Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence

 

Best bank

Best investment bank

Best digital bank

Best bank for financing

Best bank for advisory

Best bank for markets

Best bank for transactions services

Best bank for wealth management

Best bank for corporate social responsibility

Best bank for SMEs

Best bank transformation

Outstanding contribution to
financial services in the Middle East

 

 

Country Awards for Excellence

 


Bahrain


Egypt          


Iran

israel flag icon

Israel


Jordan


Kuwait


Lebanon


Oman


Palestinian Territories

Qatar

Saudi Arabia


UAE

About the Awards for Excellence

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, launched in 1992 and now in its 25th year, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry. The nature of the banking industry is changing, and this year we have made fundamental changes to the categories in our Awards for Excellence to reflect this.

The main purposes of these changes are: to move away from awards based on individual product categories where other determinants of status and ability are readily available; to focus on banks/investment banks that can demonstrate an ability to deliver the different parts of their firms to meet clients’ needs and adapt to market and regulatory conditions, and to consider candidates for these awards that might not be global in scale, but are truly world class in the way they are run and in the services they deliver to clients.

Euromoney’s award decisions are made by a committee of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the banking and capital markets in the region by our editors, journalists and research team. Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world.

Please contact Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com, subscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166, hotline@euromoneyplc.com



