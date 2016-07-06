Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2016: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2016|

wins this year’s award for best bank in Europe for wealth management . In France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, the UK, Turkey, Switzerland and, increasingly, Germany, the bank has been gaining market share to become the trusted adviser for wealthy individuals in the region. Its net new asset flows were €1.9 billion in 2015.

The bank’s product offerings are impressive. Whether it is social bonds, rural property, art investment, real estate, private equity deals, or working with its investment bank to structure tailor-made investment solutions, BNP Paribas Wealth Management claims it follows a client-centred approach.

For the ultra-high net-worth sector, the bank has developed a modelling tool that allows clients to see a consolidated picture of their global wealth.