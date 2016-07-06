The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2016: BNP Paribas

July 06, 2016
BNP Paribas wins this year’s award for best bank in Europe for wealth management. In France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, the UK, Turkey, Switzerland and, increasingly, Germany, the bank has been gaining market share to become the trusted adviser for wealthy individuals in the region. Its net new asset flows were €1.9 billion in 2015.

The bank’s product offerings are impressive. Whether it is social bonds, rural property, art investment, real estate, private equity deals, or working with its investment bank to structure tailor-made investment solutions, BNP Paribas Wealth Management claims it follows a client-centred approach.



For the ultra-high net-worth sector, the bank has developed a modelling tool that allows clients to see a consolidated picture of their global wealth.





