Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2016: BNP Paribas
Awards for Excellence 2016|
The bank’s product offerings are impressive. Whether it is social bonds, rural property, art investment, real estate, private equity deals, or working with its investment bank to structure tailor-made investment solutions, BNP Paribas Wealth Management claims it follows a client-centred approach.
For the ultra-high net-worth sector, the bank has developed a modelling tool that allows clients to see a consolidated picture of their global wealth.