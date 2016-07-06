Western Europe's best bank for transaction services 2016: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2016

Transaction services in Europe is a stable market in which regulatory change is usually the main source of concern. So the sudden departure of one the biggest European cash management providers came as shock and left a void that many worried would be difficult to fill. For BNP Paribas, however, it has been a great opportunity.

In 2015 it took on the task of being the preferred bank for RBS’s outgoing global transaction banking customers. After requests for proposals, BNP Paribas has taken a large proportion of these customers, integrating them into its existing workflow without detriment to its new or existing clients.

BNPP's Centric online

A dedicated team was established to work through the arduous task of assisting these companies through the transition.