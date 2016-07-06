The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Africa's best bank for transaction services 2016: Ecobank

July 06, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

Africa’s home-grown banks are growing in strength across the whole continent, pushing back the previous dominance of the international institutions. Ecobank’s growth marks a success story of Africa’s growing need for transaction banking services and makes it a deserved winner of our award this year. In 2012 the bank took the decision to separate its transaction banking business and since then it has expanded in strength and reach.

Late in 2015, Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank’s group CEO, stated it was the bank’s intention to focus further investment on the transaction banking, cards and e-banking businesses. This commitment is evident in its expanding lists of products and services. The bank’s Omni platform connects markets across the continent, providing a single point of access to the 36 African countries in which the bank operates. Users get an overview of their accounts in their choice of either the local or a hard currency, where permitted.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree