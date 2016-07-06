Africa's best bank for transaction services 2016: Ecobank

Awards for Excellence 2016

Africa’s home-grown banks are growing in strength across the whole continent, pushing back the previous dominance of the international institutions. Ecobank’s growth marks a success story of Africa’s growing need for transaction banking services and makes it a deserved winner of our award this year. In 2012 the bank took the decision to separate its transaction banking business and since then it has expanded in strength and reach.

Late in 2015, Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank’s group CEO, stated it was the bank’s intention to focus further investment on the transaction banking, cards and e-banking businesses. This commitment is evident in its expanding lists of products and services. The bank’s Omni platform connects markets across the continent, providing a single point of access to the 36 African countries in which the bank operates. Users get an overview of their accounts in their choice of either the local or a hard currency, where permitted.