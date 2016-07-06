The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank transformation 2016: Access Bank

July 06, 2016
Awards for Excellence 2016

Nigeria’s economy has struggled over the past year. The country’s new president Muhammadu Buhari has had to deal with the financial impact of low oil prices, systemic corruption and the terrorist group Boko Haram. But one Nigerian bank, Access Bank, has continued its long-term transformation from small financial institution to big player, despite the odds, winning our best bank transformation award this year.

The bank’s long-term plan – to become “the world’s most respected African bank by 2017” – may sound grandiose, but beyond the rhetoric is an impressive story of sustained development. Access has enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past decade, rising from the 65th position in 2002 to become one of the top three banks in the country in 2015. In fact, it grew so fast that it achieved its top-three aspiration two years earlier than it had hoped.

