Awards

Africa's best investment bank 2016: Rand Merchant Bank

July 06, 2016
Awards for Excellence 2016

In a year of real hardship for its home country, during which South Africa’s finance minister declared the economy “in crisis”, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) nonetheless performed well and succeeded in dethroning Citi to claim the best investment bank in Africa award.

Led by James Formby, RMB is an investment bank with a deal footprint across 35 African countries. In the final six months of 2015, pre-tax profits increased 13% to $264 million and the business delivered an impressive return on equity of 22.2%.

Although not very active in the equity capital markets, RMB had an impressive year in the debt capital markets and in mergers and acquisitions. It worked on the £1.35 billion ($1.92 billion) reverse takeover of Al Noor Hospitals by Mediclinic International – one of the most important M&A deals of the year in Africa.

