Africa's best bank for markets 2016: Standard Bank

July 06, 2016
Few institutions have true scope in sales and trading in all important asset classes in Africa. One bank that does is Standard Bank, winner of our inaugural best bank for markets award.

The bank operates in 20 countries on the continent, including South Africa and Namibia, where it is listed. Standard Bank says it is the world’s number one liquidity provider of African foreign currencies, executing over 30% of Africa’s foreign exchange volume (including South Africa). This offering is underpinned by the strong liquidity of its South African home base.

Standard Bank is a market marker in 40 of Africa’s 54 currencies. It is the leading market maker in South Africa and Nigeria, the two largest markets in sub-Saharan Africa. It offers 24-hour electronic access to the foreign exchange market via its in-house trading platform, eMarketTrader.

