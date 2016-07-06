The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for financing 2016: Citi

July 06, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

Last year’s winner of best equity house and best investment bank in Africa, Citi, this year returns to win our new award for financing. The bank, which has long had a strong presence in Africa, is one of the few able to offer a comprehensive range of products throughout most of the continent. Last year it certainly showed that it could deliver on that offering.

Citi came first in African equity and equity-linked issuance, according to Dealogic, having raised over $4 billion for its clients. But it also did well in debt, coming second in international bonds and first in South African bonds, as well as third in bookrunning African syndicated loans. Citi also ranked first as arranger of export credit agency global loans, arranging over $5.7 billion of ECA-guaranteed financing.



rand-sa-bunch-large.jpg

The range of the bank’s clients (corporate, sovereign, financial institutions) and the range of uses for the money raised (M&A, capital expenditure, infrastructure development, general corporate purposes) demonstrated just how diverse and versatile the bank’s financing offering can be.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree