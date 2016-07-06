Africa's best bank for financing 2016: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2016

Last year’s winner of best equity house and best investment bank in Africa, Citi, this year returns to win our new award for financing. The bank, which has long had a strong presence in Africa, is one of the few able to offer a comprehensive range of products throughout most of the continent. Last year it certainly showed that it could deliver on that offering.

Citi came first in African equity and equity-linked issuance, according to Dealogic, having raised over $4 billion for its clients. But it also did well in debt, coming second in international bonds and first in South African bonds, as well as third in bookrunning African syndicated loans. Citi also ranked first as arranger of export credit agency global loans, arranging over $5.7 billion of ECA-guaranteed financing.

The range of the bank’s clients (corporate, sovereign, financial institutions) and the range of uses for the money raised (M&A, capital expenditure, infrastructure development, general corporate purposes) demonstrated just how diverse and versatile the bank’s financing offering can be.