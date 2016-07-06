The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Latin America's best bank for SMEs: Santander

July 06, 2016
Awards for Excellence 2016

Santander wins the award for best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America. The bank is reaping the rewards of its commitment to the sector after it launched a global platform for SMEs. 

In Brazil alone the initiative saw the SME segment grossing R$200 million in 2015, while the total loan portfolio stands at R$31.6 billion. As well as providing balance sheet to SME lending the bank has also implemented educational initiatives to help entrepreneurs better understand the financial, accounting and legal strategies that are available in their markets. 

Santander also leverages its international brand and presence by offering advice to SMEs on international expansion – with clients having access to 186 countries and more than 25,000 sector research reports. 





