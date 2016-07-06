The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for financing 2016: Goldman Sachs

July 06, 2016
Share

Results index

Awards for Excellence 2016

It would be wrong not to acknowledge the achievements of US banks. Goldman Sachs, in particular, stands out in the financing category. In equity capital markets, the number of year-defining transactions on which Goldman acted as global coordinator is overwhelming, whether in France, Germany, Italy, Spain or the UK. It was active in the IPOs of Amundi, Cellnex, Europcar, Scout24 and Worldpay; rights issues for Arcelor Mittal and Monte dei Paschi di Siena; LVHM’s convertible; and National Bank of Greece’s capital increase and debt-for-equity exchange.

It is not all about equity. Goldman Sachs’ investment-grade deals included: 30- and 100-year sovereign offerings; hybrids for Bertelsmann, Deutsche Börse and RWE; and inaugural deals for Cellnex and Deutsche Wohnen. It arranged bridge M&A financings for BT, Merlin Properties, Mylan, Saipem and Sysco. 



dollar euro-large

In high yield, it was bookrunner on LeasePlan’s buy-out bonds, sole bookrunner on three bonds in euros and krona for the Verisure buy-out and left-lead bookrunner on payment in kind notes issued for the buy-out of Italian payments firm ICBPI.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree