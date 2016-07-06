Western Europe's best bank 2016: BNP Paribas

Awards for Excellence 2016

In a world of low growth, negative rates and rising capital charges, it is more important than ever to move away from a reliance on interest income, balance-sheet muscle and physical retail networks. For universal banks, it means investing in digital banking on the retail side, creating a capital and cost-efficient corporate and investment bank, developing a strong and differentiated transaction banking operation and building a compelling fee-generative offer for private clients.

Under CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, BNP Paribas has done all of this. Its return on equity and capital may be lower than, for example, its Scandinavian peers, but it is managing some much tougher markets, not least France and Italy. This is a bank, moreover, that is second only to HSBC by assets, more focused on Europe and reporting higher ROE than its bigger UK rival.

DOMINIQUE RAULT DOMINIQUE RAULT Yann Gérardin, BNP Paribas: led integration and reduction of RWA's

In 2015, the French bank’s revenues were up across all business lines, rising 9% to more than more than €40 billion for the first time.