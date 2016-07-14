Asia's best bank for markets 2016: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2016

The best bank for markets category is a natural battleground for HSBC and Citi in Asia, and both had plenty to recommend them: HSBC’s China dominance, and Citi’s pan-regional excellence. Either would have been worthy winners, but Citi impressed with a business of increasing efficiency, profitability and direction.

Despite China’s clear importance, we see diversity as an asset, and in 2015 Citi’s business was balanced: 29% of revenues came from Greater China, 17% from India, 21% from Asean and 12% from Australia and New Zealand. “We are not,” a senior figure argues, “a dog with one leg.”

MARCUS DEJAKAISAYA MARCUS DEJAKAISAYA Patrick Dewilde, Citi

The product suite, too, is balanced, with just under half of revenues coming from foreign exchange and local markets, and equities share of total revenue growing steadily to 15%.