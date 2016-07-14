The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for markets 2016: Citi

July 14, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

 

Results index 

The best bank for markets category is a natural battleground for HSBC and Citi in Asia, and both had plenty to recommend them: HSBC’s China dominance, and Citi’s pan-regional excellence. Either would have been worthy winners, but Citi impressed with a business of increasing efficiency, profitability and direction.

Despite China’s clear importance, we see diversity as an asset, and in 2015 Citi’s business was balanced: 29% of revenues came from Greater China, 17% from India, 21% from Asean and 12% from Australia and New Zealand. “We are not,” a senior figure argues, “a dog with one leg.”

Patrick Dewilde Citi-160x186
MARCUS DEJAKAISAYA

 

 Patrick Dewilde, Citi

The product suite, too, is balanced, with just under half of revenues coming from foreign exchange and local markets, and equities share of total revenue growing steadily to 15%.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree