Asia's best bank for advisory 2016: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2016

It was a stellar year for Asia Pacific M&A, with the emphasis very heavily on advisory rather than funding. With local liquidity so exceptionally deep, multinationals couldn’t lend their way into mandates, and instead stood or fell on the quality of advice.

It was an environment that suited Morgan Stanley, Euromoney’s best bank for advisory and which showed the greatest regional diversity in its practice.

While it’s tempting to think China is the only game in town for M&A, it’s not so, and Morgan Stanley was a leader from southeast Asia (advising TCC on the Big C acquisition in Thailand, Vietnam Airlines on the ANA stakeholding, and BTMU on its purchase of a chunk of Security Bank in the Philippines) to Taiwan, where it handled numerous FIG deals.