The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for financing 2016: HSBC

July 14, 2016
Share

Awards for Excellence 2016

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

HSBC’s power in debt financing, allied with the strength of its balance sheet, is well known, but Stephen Williams’ capital financing team was no one-trick pony during our review period. It handled equity or equity-linked deals in Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India as well as many of the deals that mattered most in Greater China. Among them were the $2.115 billion IPO of China Reinsurance and $2.54 billion IPO of China Huarong Asset Management which collectively re-opened regional equity fundraising markets in October. VRL Logistics in India was one of the most successful IPOs from the country for years.

But clearly, 2015/16 was not an ECM year, and it is the bank’s overpowering performance in DCM that nets it this award. Its league table strength is a given, and it dominated in regional G3, local currency (particularly the Hong Kong dollar) and offshore renminbi.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree