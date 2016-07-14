Asia's best bank for financing 2016: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2016

HSBC’s power in debt financing, allied with the strength of its balance sheet, is well known, but Stephen Williams’ capital financing team was no one-trick pony during our review period. It handled equity or equity-linked deals in Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and India as well as many of the deals that mattered most in Greater China. Among them were the $2.115 billion IPO of China Reinsurance and $2.54 billion IPO of China Huarong Asset Management which collectively re-opened regional equity fundraising markets in October. VRL Logistics in India was one of the most successful IPOs from the country for years.

But clearly, 2015/16 was not an ECM year, and it is the bank’s overpowering performance in DCM that nets it this award. Its league table strength is a given, and it dominated in regional G3, local currency (particularly the Hong Kong dollar) and offshore renminbi.