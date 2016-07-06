The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

CEE's best bank for SMEs 2016: TEB

July 06, 2016
Awards for Excellence 2016

SME banking is big business in Turkey, where smaller firms account for more than 80% of employment and 56% of exports. All of the country’s larger lenders have devoted substantial resources to the segment, particularly since the imposition of curbs on retail lending in 2013. However, the market leader in terms of investment and innovation remains sector specialist TEB, which wins this year’s CEE award for best bank for SMEs.

Part of the BNP Paribas group, TEB moved into SME banking in 2005 and promptly launched a range of unique services for clients in the sector. These include TEB SME Club, a membership-based loyalty scheme that offers discounts on purchasing costs, and TEB SME Academy, an initiative that provides free training via conferences, workshops and corporate development programmes, as well as a dedicated online TV channel for smaller businesses that includes free translation services.

