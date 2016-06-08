Quotes of the month
“It’s been so long that people have forgotten what it’s like to run a bank in a positive rate environment. Obviously the equity markets are expressing some doubts about how the industry is going to face those challenges”
Doubts that are helping to keen the share price of Barclays at well below book value – just one of the challenges that new CEO Jes Staley faces
“The negative interest rate burden can’t all rest on the shoulders of the banks. This train has left the station”
Even sophisticated customers are starting to feel the pain of negative rates, according to Julius Baer CFO Dieter Enkelmann
“I know the system here so I know how to change it”
Turkey’s new finance minister Naci Agbal aims to use his background as a technocrat to his advantage
“The notion that every market participant gets to see every entry in the ledger simply does not work for the banking community”
R3’s Charley Cooper is working with a consortium of banks to find a way to make the blockchain work for them
“A banker who rings me up and says they have great front-row tickets for the Monaco Grand Prix – I don’t care about that. It makes no sense”
What Manuel Perez, now at family office Man Capital and once a private banker himself, wants is information he can use