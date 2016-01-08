Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

January 08, 2016
“Best wishes for a great 20165!”

This bank CEO is either engaged in some very long-term planning, or there was a typo in his pre-Christmas email


Wishing you continued editorial success for 2016. And long live our livers!”


A close contact of Euromoney, with whom we have been known to share the occasional glass of wine, sets out his (and our) priorities for the year ahead


Banks don’t want cash. They only have to lend it out. And when loans go on balance sheet, such are the capital charges that banks would much rather put it back to the ECB even at negative rates. Cash is trash”


One senior European banker provides the on-the-button analysis of ECB policy that governing council member Ewald Nowotny has been crying out for


Never mind seven times levered – we have recently done deals that are two times levered that have scared the bejesus out of me”


One M&A banker fails to exude confidence in current conditions in the leveraged finance market


If blockchains are a big part of your funding pitch, you should have something to do with blockchains”


A venture capitalist reveals a fintech startup allied itself with the technology beneath Bitcoin, despite its conspicuous absence in the firm’s business model, in a bid to secure a face-to-face meeting, underscoring the current mania for all things digital currency



