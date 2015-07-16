Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Asia
Best bank: Suncorp
Best investment bank: Goldman Sachs
Best equity house: Goldman Sachs
Best M&A house: Goldman Sachs
Best debt house: National Australia House
Patrick Snowball, group chief executive, has led an excellent turnaround of Suncorp
Suncorp? The best bank in Australia? The dissenting voices can be heard from here, but once in a while it is necessary to look outside the big four and to remind the heavyweights just how smoothly a business can be run.