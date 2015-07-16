The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Asia

July 16, 2015
Share

Regional awards

Press release

View full 2015 results

 

 

Australia

 

Bangladesh

 

Cambodia

 

China

 

Hong Kong

 

India

 

Indonesia

 

Japan

 

Korea

Malaysia

 

Mongolia

myanmar-flag-NEW
 

Myanmar

Nepal-new-flag

Nepal


New Zealand

pakistan.gif
 

Pakistan

Philippines
 

Philippines

singapore.gif
 

Singapore

sri-lanka.gif
 

Sri Lanka

taiwan.gif
 

Taiwan

thailand.gif
 

Thailand

vietnam.gif
 

Vietnam

 

 

 

 

 


 

Australia

Best bank: Suncorp

Best investment bank: Goldman Sachs

Best equity house: Goldman Sachs

Best M&A house: Goldman Sachs

Best debt house: National Australia House

Patrick-Snowball

 Patrick Snowball, group chief executive, has led an excellent turnaround of Suncorp

Suncorp? The best bank in Australia? The dissenting voices can be heard from here, but once in a while it is necessary to look outside the big four and to remind the heavyweights just how smoothly a business can be run.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree