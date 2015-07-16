Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Asia

Australia Best bank: Suncorp Best investment bank: Goldman Sachs Best equity house: Goldman Sachs Best M&A house: Goldman Sachs Best debt house: National Australia House

Patrick Snowball, group chief executive, has led an excellent turnaround of Suncorp

Suncorp? The best bank in Australia? The dissenting voices can be heard from here, but once in a while it is necessary to look outside the big four and to remind the heavyweights just how smoothly a business can be run.