Awards for Excellence 2015: Middle East awards

June 03, 2015
A full list of winners of Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence 2015, as well as detailed citations for all of the winners, is available here.

                                 

Awards for Excellence Middle East press release 

Photos from the 2015 awards ceremony

 

Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence

 

Best bank

Best investment bank

Best debt house

Best equity house

Best M&A house

Best flow house

Best risk adviser

Best transactions services house

 

 

Country Awards for Excellence

 

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Palestinian Territories
Qatar

Saudi Arabia

uae

UAE

About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney’s award decisions are made by a committee of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the banking and capital markets in the region by our editors, journalists and research team.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.

For access to the results, please contact:

Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.com, subscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166, hotline@euromoneyplc.com.

