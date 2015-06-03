The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence

June 03, 2015
Share

Euromoney's global Awards for Excellence will be live on the website 9 July, following the awards ceremony in London.

More information about the awards

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.



Awards for Excellence 2015 dinner details

Follow this link for more information about our gala dinners where Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are announced.  



Tags

Awards BankingAwards for ExcellenceAwards
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree