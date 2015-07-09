Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global loan house

Best global loan house:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Also shortlisted:

Citi

HSBC

An intense focus on building its strategic footprint outside the US means that Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now a truly global loan provider. For thoughtful solutions globally across both investment grade and high yield, the bank is Euromoney’s global loan house for 2015.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a lending powerhouse. According to Dealogic, it was mandated lead arranger on 1,695 facilities during the awards period, representing $337.9 billion of business and a 7.3% market share.

“It all starts with this product,” says Peter Hall, global head of investment-grade loan syndicate at BAML, based in Charlotte, NC.