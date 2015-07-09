The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global loan house

July 09, 2015
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has become a truly global loan market powerhouse, helping to drive other parts of its corporate and investment banking franchise.

Best global loan house:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

 

Also shortlisted:
  Citi
  HSBC

An intense focus on building its strategic footprint outside the US means that Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now a truly global loan provider. For thoughtful solutions globally across both investment grade and high yield, the bank is Euromoney’s global loan house for 2015.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a lending powerhouse. According to Dealogic, it was mandated lead arranger on 1,695 facilities during the awards period, representing $337.9 billion of business and a 7.3% market share. 

“It all starts with this product,” says Peter Hall, global head of investment-grade loan syndicate at BAML, based in Charlotte, NC.


