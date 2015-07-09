Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global loan house
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has become a truly global loan market powerhouse, helping to drive other parts of its corporate and investment banking franchise.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
An intense focus on building its strategic footprint outside the US means that Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now a truly global loan provider. For thoughtful solutions globally across both investment grade and high yield, the bank is Euromoney’s global loan house for 2015.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a lending powerhouse. According to Dealogic, it was mandated lead arranger on 1,695 facilities during the awards period, representing $337.9 billion of business and a 7.3% market share.
“It all starts with this product,” says Peter Hall, global head of investment-grade loan syndicate at BAML, based in Charlotte, NC.