Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global flow house

Best global flow house: Deutsche Bank

Also shortlisted:

Citi

HSBC

Sales and trading at the world’s biggest investment banks is facing a perfect storm. The long-term headwind is the amount of capital these firms need to hold to provide liquidity to their clients. The biggest storm of the last year has been the billions of dollars of fines handed out to many of those banks in the rates and foreign exchange markets.

Flow businesses, for so long the main driver of many investment banks’ profitability, are challenged. And if you listened to many of its competitors, the bank that faces the biggest challenge of all is Deutsche Bank. That noise intensified when the architect of its markets business, Anshu Jain, stepped down as group co-CEO in June.