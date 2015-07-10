The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Global Awards for Excellence 2015: Event photos

July 10, 2015
A sold-out Natural History Museum in London hosted 600 bankers from around the world on July 9, who came together to celebrate their achievements in Euromoney’s awards for excellence 2015.



Please use Chrome or Firefox browser to view slideshow Such was the demand for tables at the event that one investment banker even suggested creating a secondary market for them. Who said innovation in finance was dead?

Mike Corbat, CEO of Citi, was on hand to collect the best global bank trophy. Colm Kelleher, president of institutional securities, picked up Morgan Stanley’s best global investment bank award. Within a few days, both banks had beaten analysts’ expectations and their peers with excellent second-quarter financial results. 

John Hourican, named banker of the year for his remarkable role in turning round once-stricken Bank of Cyprus, reminded the room that they should be proud of the role banks can play in helping revive and drive their countries’ economies.

Guests were entertained by William Hague, the former foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, who bemoaned the absence of an award for worst finance minister of the year for Greece’s recently departed Yanis Varoufakis.

And he expressed his incredulity at the notes witnessed on paperwork written by Varoufakis’ replacement, Euclid Tsakalotos, during the endless rounds of Troika meetings.

“Who’d have thought that when your banks are closed and the country is about to go bankrupt, your key message would be ‘no triumphalism’?” asked Hague.

Many thanks to all who attended, and congratulations to all of Euromoney’s winners this year

Best global bank

Citi – Last man standing

Citi is the last global wholesale bank offering all products to its clients everywhere. It operates in 100 countries and boasts a payment system handling $3 trillion of transactions a day, which no other bank is ever likely to emulate. Under the leadership of Michael Corbat, Citi has closed the share price discount to book value. It must now prove that a global universal bank can avoid the pitfalls of scale and deliver sustainable returns. If it does, it will be the only one.

 
Banker of the year

John Hourican

John Hourican, the Bank of Cyprus CEO, will move on this summer after restoring the bank to health – the latest, and toughest, of his repair jobs.


 

Best global investment bank

The reinvention of Morgan Stanley


Under the leadership of James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has carved out a unique position in global banking. It remains a great investment bank. Its much-maligned FICC division now looks fit for purpose. And its US wealth management arm gives the firm new stability and strength. Most important of all, the disparate parts of a once-divided business are delivering the benefits of the whole firm. And the markets are starting to realize the potential of a new Morgan Stanley as well.

