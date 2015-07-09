The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global transaction services house

July 09, 2015
Share

Remarkable client focus and pioneering product development have helped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to retain its award.

Best global transaction services house:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

 

Also shortlisted:
  Citi
  Deutsche Bank

View more 2015 awards

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has held on to the best global transaction services house for the second year running

It took the prize last year based on an impressive merging of cultures to create a collaborative operating approach and strategic targeting of its prime customer base. But in the ever-evolving transaction banking market, merely continuing a pattern of success would not be enough to scoop the prize again. 

BAML needed to produce something impressive to remain ahead of some very stiff competition – and it delivered. The scope of innovation and the bank’s success at winning new business made it hard to beat.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree