Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global transaction services house

Best global transaction services house:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Also shortlisted:

Citi

Deutsche Bank

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has held on to the best global transaction services house for the second year running.

It took the prize last year based on an impressive merging of cultures to create a collaborative operating approach and strategic targeting of its prime customer base. But in the ever-evolving transaction banking market, merely continuing a pattern of success would not be enough to scoop the prize again.

BAML needed to produce something impressive to remain ahead of some very stiff competition – and it delivered. The scope of innovation and the bank’s success at winning new business made it hard to beat.